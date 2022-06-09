MCD allots Rs 25 lakh budget for maintenance of all wards in its area

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated Rs 25 lakh per ward for maintenance work of all wards under its jurisdiction for the year 2022-23. All 272 wards under the civic body will be privy to these funds. Officials from the MCD said that these funds will be given to the wards from MCD's internal revenue stream.

As per the order circulated by the MCD, these funds are being allocated to deal with certain issues on an urgent basis and have been allocated under the Councillor Local Area Development Fund (K-1501157). The fund will be used for the engagement of tractor trolleys for lifting silt, transportation of labour and equipment for undertaking day-to-day repair works in the wards, procurement of materials like gully gratings, manhole covers/frames, stone aggregates, coarse sand, pipes, etc or any other items required for discharge of mandatory functions at municipal stores, procurement of RMC for day-to-day patch repairs, procurement of slabs, gratings with cover of different sizes for missing locations or damaged during desilting operation, minor repair work at intersection, turnings, slip roads or public space of large gatherings to improve overall aesthetics of area, any emergent work during/post monsoon emergency repair of electrical installation in municipal buildings, tubewells, parks and other assets (restricted to only Rs 1 lakh per municipal ward).