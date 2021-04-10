MBBS students to be engaged for fight against Covid in city: Order

New Delhi: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, authorities on Saturday issued an order whereby Delhi government hospitals have been directed to engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students to meet the increased demand for manpower.

"In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi government hospitals are directed to engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors. The situation demands for all hands on deck, and we hope to fight this surge soon," the order issued by the health department said. Health Minister Satyendar Jain also tweeted a copy of the order. The city government on Saturday issued multiple orders to combat the ongoing spike in cases. In another decision, the government issued an order regarding oxygen concentrator facility for patients who have been discharged and need post-COVID care. In another order, the government said to combat rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, and meet the demand of medical personnel,

"the tenure of presently working SRs/JRs (senior and junior residents) will be extended for six months".