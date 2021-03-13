MBBS grad held for using proxy to take medical examination

New Delhi: A foreign MBBS degree holder was arrested on Friday for sending another candidate on his behalf in Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) examination in South East Delhi. The accused has been identified as Manohar Singh.



Police said on March 11, the complainant one Dr. Vinaypta along with accused one Dr. Manohar visited Amar Colony police station to register his complaint. During probe, police learnt that another person had given exam in place of Singh. The National Board of Examination (NBE) has conducted a Foreign Medical Examination (FMGE).

"This is a licentiate examination for an Indian citizen, an overseas citizen of India who has completed primary medical qualification from other countries. Foreign medical graduates must have to qualify FMGE to get registered in the Indian Medical council," police said. The last FMGE screening test was conducted in December last year.

"Admit card of Singh was issued for December 2020 session. His test centre was at Ion Digital Zone at Mathura Road. The result of Manohar was frozen due to mismatch of face id varied from a photo in application form and pictures captured on exam day," the official said. Then he was called for verification of face id on March 3 but he did not come.

On March 10, Singh visited NBE for verification of face-id. "When the team verified the face id against the image captured on the exam date that did not match. On suspicion, when he answered the question incorrectly they took him to Sarita Vihar police station," police said. Later, during probe Singh was nabbed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said Singh had completed his MBBS from Tajik State Medical University, Tajikistan. He was trying from last six year to clear the FMGE test to get registered in Indian Medical Council.

"He was residing in Gautam Pur Delhi. He met one doctor who offered him to sit in exam and provide guaranty that he will passed the exam in just Rs 4 lakh. Deal was accepted by both parties," Meena said. Last year, he implanted that doctor in his FMG examination at iON digital Zone Mathura Road at Sarita Vihar.