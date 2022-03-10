'MBBS admissions' racket busted, cheated about 50 medical aspirants

noida: With the arrest of five people, including three women, Noida's sector 58 police have busted an organised gang of cheats who used to dupe people under the pretext of getting them MBBS seats at medical colleges, police said on Wednesday. Officials said that the gang would lure candidates with offers of admission in both government and medical colleges.



Investigators said the gang operated a fake company in Sector 62 - run by CEO Ujjwal Singh, who is alleged to be the mastermind of this racket. But he and 10 other members of the gang are currently absconding.

Police have managed to arrest five persons who are identified as Deepesh Singh, Avaneesh Shrivastava, Divya Mishra, Kanika Ojha and Nidhi Marwa. Initial inquiries revealed that all the arrested accused are graduates and had been working as HR Manager, admission consultant and at other posts in the company.

Assistant Commissioner of Police-II, Rajneesh Verma, said that the gang would target candidates appearing in NEET exams. "During interrogation Avneesh Srivastava, who used to work in this company as HR Manager, revealed that they had formed a fake company under the name 'Career Admission' and used to contact NEET qualified students in the name of counselling and used to take lakhs in the name of getting them admitted to colleges such as Sharada University of Greater Noida and Sarojini Nagar Medical College in Agra," said Verma.

Police said that the gang has cheated more than fifty people so far and has taken around Rs 10-50 lakh from each. "The gang had cheated a senior government official whom they approached for getting admission for her son and daughter. These people had taken seven lakh rupees for admission in Sharda Medical College, Rs 32 lakhs and Rs 4.5 lakhs for admission in Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra. Counselling Letters were also given to everyone which were fake," the ACP added.

Police teams are conducting raids to nab other members of the gang as well.