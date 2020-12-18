Mayors go on indefinite hunger strike outside CM Kejriwal's residence

New Delhi: As the Mayors of the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi started an indefinite hunger strike on the 11th day of their protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Delhi BJP President, Adesh Gupta encouraged the 22 corporation leaders by putting a tilak on their head.



The MCDs demand a sum of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi Government in pending funds. Gupta said that citizens would be surprised at how insensitive the CM could be. "On one hand, corporation leaders are sitting outside the CM's house in the cold and rain under the open sky, on the other hand, the CM is resting in his room.

The mayors… are fighting for the rights of doctors, nurse health workers, sanitation

workers, and teachers but it seems CM Kejriwal has no concern for the common people", Gupta said.

He said, "By spreading the chaos, CM cannot lower our voice, we will not allow the looters to rule Delhi, will the CM spend the entire fund of MCDs on publicity. Dharna king Kejriwal, if you cannot see the dharna of MCD leaders, you will be wiped out in the next elections."

Gupta also said that while the Aam Aadmi Party could likely spend all the money (reserved for MCDs) for their own publicity, AAP will be "wiped out in the next election".

Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, State Vice President Rajiv Babbar, State Treasurer Vishnu Mittal, State Media Head Naveen Kumar, State Spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra and Shahdara District Co-Incharge Arvind Garg were present.