Mayors continue stir, say CBI welcome to probe

New Delhi: In response to developments in the Delhi Assembly, North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Mayor Jai Prakash said that not only does he welcome the CBI investigation, but looks forward to all corruption allegations against the MCDs being proven false.



"I will myself approach the CBI myself and cooperate with their investigation. If the CBI report proves that the MCDs have not indulged in

any corruption, will the Aam Aadmi Party accept it and submit their resignation? I want a report within 10 days and look forward to their resignation upon our (MCD's) vindication", he said.

East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said that while BJP LoP Bidhuri had offered to resign if allegations were proved true, AAP leaders should also prepare to resign if the allegations are found to be false.

The North MCD Mayor also said: "The Delhi govt has willingly blindfolded themselves. They called a special session of the Assembly to hide their own failures. They say the MCDs are corrupt, I ask them how? Give us proof, not hollow accusations. Why didn't the Delhi Govt tell the public that they owe us Rs 13,000 crore in that special session?"

While the Delhi government insists this amount is not due from them, the mayors have decided to continue their protests as three BJP councillors, including a former South Delhi Mayor, were hospitalised on the second day of their hunger strike outside the CM's residence.

On the Delhi High Court's order, asking the Delhi Police to remove MCD protestors from outside the CM's residence for violation of COVID-19 safety regulations, SDMC Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said: "The order of the high court is above and beyond party politics and we shall, of course, respect it." The other two mayors were also in agreement.

She also said that the strike is not because of their personal interest but for over two lakh employees and pensioners under the three MCDs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP alleged a Rs 31,000 crore scam in the functioning of

the Delhi Jal Board and demanded the Delhi government answer for it.