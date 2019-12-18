Mayor survives as no councillors show up at divisional commissioner's office

Gurugram: Facing ire of 18 councillors of MCG who are demanding for her ouster, Mayor Madhu Azad, on Wednesday, heaved a sigh of relief. Expected to be present at the office of Divisional Commissioner Ashok Sangwan to verify their signatures, none of the councillors turned up. The absence of councillors means that the mayor Madhu Azad and her team is safe as of now and cannot be removed.



"As per the procedure, the councillors had to reach the office at 11 am on Wednesday to verify the signature so that we can go ahead and begin the process of the ouster of the mayor but as the councillors have not come it means that we will not go ahead with the process," said Sangwan. It is important to note that MCG has a total seat for 35 councillors and there is a requirement of 24 representatives in total for the Mayor to be removed.

The councillors are demanding that they should be given the right to prepare the annual confidentiality report (ACR) of the joint engineers. They also want to be part of the process of awarding tenders which amount to Rs 1 crore. Mentioning that cleanliness levels in the city are deteriorating by the day, the elected representatives are also demanding the scrapping of the contract of Eco- Green.

The Chinese company was entrusted with the responsibility of MCG to collect and recycle the waste in the city. Recently, the company was fined Rs 25 lakh on the order of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for not collecting garbage from the vacant site of Old Judicial complex.

It is still not clear why the councillors did not turn up. However, according to sources the mayor's team had a discussion with the miffed councillors and assured them that their concerns will be addressed.

In fact, ever since there has been a protest against

the mayor, Madhu Azad has been active and making ground-level visits to assess the situation.