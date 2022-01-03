Mayor must resign: AAP on TB Hosp's condition

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday sought the resignation of North MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh over the dilapidated building of Rajan Babu TB Hospital. The AAP said that he should resign with immediate effect on moral grounds.

The party said, "Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh must answer how he will take care of the entire North MCD if he can't take care of Rajan Babu Hospital in his own ward? Despite the fact that the BJP's Standing Committee deemed the building dangerous, patients were being treated, and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh was busy spewing false rhetoric".

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders said that this is not the first time in the last 15 years that such a thing has happened in the BJP-ruled MCD. There was an accident in Karol Bagh that resulted in the deaths of 17 innocent persons. A similar disaster occurred in Shastri Park in 2010, when a structure fell, killing 66 people. In April 2016, there was an accident in Chandni Chowk that resulted in the deaths of two people and the total destruction of 30-40 stores. In 2018, an accident in Sawan Park claimed the lives of seven persons. In the year 2021, two innocent children were killed in a similar accident in Malkaganj. There are hundreds of such incidents in the history of BJP-ruled MCD where people lost their lives.