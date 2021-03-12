Mayhem in House as minority panel presents its report

New delhi: The Delhi Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between Aam Aadmi Party and opposition BJP members on Thursday after the ruling party's MLA Amanatullah Khan accused a particular political party of playing a role in the north-east Delhi riots last



year. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel directed that BJP MLA Anil Bajpai be marshalled out of the House after he entered the Well to lodge his protest against these remarks.

The BJP member was also directed by Goel to remain absent from the House for the remaining part of the day as the House was adjourned briefly amid the commotion.

AAP member Khan, who is the chairman of the Minority Welfare Committee of the Assembly, made the allegation while presenting its report on the communal riots in February last year. Goel got the political party's name expunged from the records as he intervened to restore order in the

House. He also discontinued Khan from speaking on the committee's report amid vociferous protests by BJP

members.

Before being stopped from speaking on the Committee's report, Khan had alleged that the riots were orchestrated by one political party and that the Delhi Police had not cooperated by sharing FIRs. He also went on to say that the committee members had purportedly discovered five such FIRs that had the same contents but against different

accused.

He said the committee had received several complaints regarding no or less compensation. The Delhi government has provided Rs 27.19 crore compensation so far, he said.

Khan said there were cases related to 47 commercial and 66 residential properties that were damaged during the riot in which no compensation were received by the

owners.

The report recommended formation of a team to reassess cases of inadequate or no compensation.

It has also recommended resuming process for filing applications so that only those who could not apply last year may get a chance to apply now.