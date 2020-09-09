May set up post-COVID-19 ward: RGSSH nodal officer

New Delhi: With a significant number of recovered patients complaining of breathlessness, fatigue and body aches, authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital here have said they can consider opening a post-COVID-19 ward to provide better treatment to such people.



The hospital opened a post-COVID-19 clinic on August 20 after several recovered patients called up Dr Ajit Jain, the nodal officer for coronavirus, complaining about symptoms that lingered on for weeks after recovery.

"Around 1,500 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital since March 17. We created WhatApp groups for all these patients to collect feedback. We also call them up regularly to take stock of their condition," Dr Jain said.

"This is how we got to know that a few recovered patients were suffering from long-term complications like anxiety, breathlessness, insomnia."

The feedback led to the opening of the post-COVID clinic, a first-of-its-kind facility, on the premises of the hospital with medical specialists to treat symptoms particular to their respective fields. "Around 120 such patients have approached us so far since August 20. We will have to open a post COVID ward if the number goes up," Jain said. with inputs from agencies