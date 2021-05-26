Maximum temperature in city likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum of 22.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, four notches below normal, while the maximum temperature is likely to touch the 40 degrees Celsius mark, the India Meteorological Department said.



No heat wave is predicted in the city till May end.

This is likely to be the first time since 2014 that the Safdarjung observatory did not record a heat wave in the pre-monsoon period, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

First, frequent Western Disturbances kept the mercury in check and later Cyclone Tauktae led to record rains, he said.

No heat wave has been recorded even at the Palam observatory this year so far, he said.

For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A "severe" heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.