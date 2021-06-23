Max temperature settles at 35 deg C

New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 35 degree Celsius, with moderate humidity in air.



The relative humidity was recorded at 49 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department. The mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 32.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD website, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius at night. The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 32.6 degrees Celsius in the morning, with a relative humidity of 61 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast east-northwesterly winds for late Tuesday.

On Monday, the minimum temperature had stood at 25.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 37.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the further progress of the monsoon into Delhi and parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab is "unlikely" during the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

"Southwest monsoon has so far covered most parts of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab," the IMD said in a statement.

"The salient feature of the monsoon in 2021 is its progress to eastern, central and adjoining northwest India earlier than normal (up to 7-10 days). However, further progress over the remaining parts of the country is unlikely during the next seven days," it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said light rains are likely in Delhi-NCR around June 26 but the region will have to wait for monsoonal showers.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early. Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.