Max temp to settle around 36 Deg C in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Thursday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

"There will be mainly clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said that the maximum temperature is likely to increase in the days to come.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent on Thursday, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality was in the poor category on Thursday morning. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am on Thursday was 270.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.