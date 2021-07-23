Max temp settles at 34 deg Celsius, light rain expected

new delhi: The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34 degrees Celsius on Thursday, one notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory was 25.6 degrees Celsius in the morning, two notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 70 per cent. The weatherman has predicted "generally cloudy sky with light rain'' on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively on Friday.

A MeT department official on Wednesday had said there won't be heavy downpours till July 25, but there will be a good spell of rain after Monday.

Delhi's air quality was in the "satisfactory" category in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood 78 at 7.05 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe".