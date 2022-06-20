Max temp drops to 30.70C

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in the national Capital on Sunday settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season, and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.



It said light rain may hit the city on Monday.

Delhi recorded 1 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital has gauged 23.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 31.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts in the country, said an IMD official.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in the city on Sunday was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below average for this time of the season.

The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 65 per cent.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies on Monday with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph speed.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature to be around 24 degrees on Monday.

The IMD had on Friday said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Delhi in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and of southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels.