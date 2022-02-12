Maurya Enclave: 5 held in Rs 40 lakh robbery case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have solved the Rs 40 lakh robbery case which took place in the Maurya Enclave area on January 24. Investigators also recovered Rs 14,57,000, the jewellery they purchased with the robbed cash and two semi-automatic pistols along with six live cartridges from their possession, the police informed on Friday.



Cops nabbed five accused persons in the case, including a woman identified as Hema aka Basanti (34), Kamal (44), Rahish Ahmad aka Ganja (38), Rakesh (34) and, Naresh Kumar (57), all of them are residents of Delhi. Hema aka Basanti is the main conspirator behind the robbery, the DCP Usha Rangnani said. After analysing numerous CCTV footage, a route chart of the entry and exit of the accused persons was prepared. Further, technical surveillance was also mounted to get every possible clue about the culprits and the police team was able to detect the involvement of Naresh Kumar, driver of the businessman from Model Town.

During the interrogation of driver Naresh Kumar, he confessed that he was involved in planning the conspiracy along with the main mastermind Hema aka Basanti as she knows many notorious criminals through her houseowner Kamal who is a bad character in the Mangolpuri area. He further disclosed that Hema became friendly with him and she set up a honeytrap to get information about the cash of his boss, the DCP also said.

Accordingly, Hema and Kamal were apprehended and they confessed their involvement in this case. The whole conspiracy was made under the guidance of Hema who shared the information about the cash to be delivered with two criminals Rahish and Rakesh. They all decided to share the amount to be robbed, as per percentage share, Rangnani confirmed.

It was found that Rahish is a dreaded criminal who was wanted in another robbery case of PS Ashok Vihar and he was also a parole jumper as he was released from jail last year in attempt to murder, while Hema was very much influenced by the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood. She purchased gold jewellery, including a chain pendant and a pair of earrings, out of her share of robbed cash, which was also recovered from her residence, Rangnani added.