Massive traffic snarls: Ggm Police helps commuters

Gurugram: If there was chaos, confusion, frustration and anger that could be witnessed among the Gurugram commuters on Thursday there was also a positive side that came out of Thursday's massive traffic jam.



Aided by civil volunteers the Gurugram police again were at the forefront of managing the traffic. The main task of the law enforcement officials was to direct vehicles especially school buses, ambulances and cars carrying school kids to alternate routes.

The role of Gurugram traffic cops along with the civil volunteers proved to be helpful in cutting time for the vehicles especially ambulances that could not afford to lose the time.

Just like Ring Road is to Delhi, National Highway-8 or Delhi-Jaipur expressway is to Gurugram. Its centrality has resulted in major offices, residential societies and industrial units located along the Highway.

Not only are these for the world class multispecialty hospitals also located along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. To make sure that the rush at Delhi-Jaipur highway was reduced the cops deputed began diverting school vehicles and ambulances towards Old Delhi road, Phase-3, Sushant Lok sector road and Sector-18 where traffic density was far lesser than what it was along the Delhi Jaipur highway.

Situation was not easy on ground for the Gurugram cops as four borders that Gurugram shares with Delhi. With Sirhaul toll plaza along the NH-8 barricades the other borders too along MG road, Dwarka expressway and Kapashera saw huge rush of vehicles.

The chaotic situation continued till evening when the situation finally saw some improvement with the restrictions being eased.

The Gurugram traffic police ensured that the commuters on regular basis were made aware of the situation by being active on its social media and helpline.

"Our main objective was to make sure that the problems faced by the commuters are eased to the levels that are within our reach.