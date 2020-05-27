Massive traffic snarls at Delhi-Gzb border

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Massive traffic snarls were witnessed during peak hours on Tuesday at UP border due to heavy traffic flow and with district administration sealing the Delhi-Ghaziabad border in order to combat further spread of Coronavirus. The situation remained same in morning as well as in the evening hours with commuters queuing up at the border where cops resorted to strict checking of e-passes.



Since early morning, vehicles started queuing up at UP border with many commuters travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad including office-goers, banking staff and para-medical staff getting stopped by cops and passage were provided to only those with valid e-pass or I-cards. Since cops had to verify commuter's credentials and on an average it took two to three minutes for every vehicle at the check post which led to long queues of vehicles for nearly one kilometers.

Following the orders, heavy police force and two teams of PAC were deployed at Ghaziabad-Delhi border by police chief. "We are only allowing those involved in essential services or having movement pass issued from district administration otherwise they would be sent back. Truck carrying items of essential needs will be allowed entry without any restrictions," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Ghaziabad police.

The Ghaziabad district administration retained their decision of keeping the borders sealed with Delhi keeping the view of spurt in Covid-19 cases. Officials cited that it has been noticed in past few days that the number of positive cases with their travel history to Delhi have increased in the district. Opening up the borders with Delhi at this crucial time can worsen the situation and could lead to further spread of Covid-19 in the Ghaziabad district.

The administration said the people employed in essential services would be allowed. Doctors, paramedical staff, police, media personnel and bank employees will not need passes. Their identity cards will be enough.

The officials of the third and fourth grade working with the central and Delhi government offices where 33 per cent attendance system is in place, are required to produce temporary passes from their offices to gain entry into the district and their identity cards alone would not be considered. The order also asked the government employees to enter Delhi before 9 am and return to Ghaziabad after 6 pm.

Meanwhile, following a protest from resident of Supertech Eco Village 1 in Greater Noida west area and other high rise societies against sealing of their societies claiming it is unfair to seal the entire complex when there is just one Corona positive family, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration maintained that if there is only one positive case in a high rise residential society, only the particular tower will be sealed.