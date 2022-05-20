Massive fire at Jhandewalan cycle market in central Delhi
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle market in central Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The information about the blaze was reported at 2.05 pm following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the flames were brought under control by 4.30 pm.
No causality has been reported so far, they said.
Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain tweeted about the incident.
"In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave fire fighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far," he tweeted.
On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area.
On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.
