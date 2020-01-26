Massive blaze at wood warehouse in Delhi
New Delhi: A massive fire was reported from Aya Nagar area here in a wood warehouse.
Visuals from the area showed massive black smoke billowing out of the inferno.
Seven fire tenders were pressed into action. No news of casualty or injuries were reported, said authorities.
More details are awaited
