'Masked mob' intentionally rioted inside JNU campus: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the unknown masked assailants who tore through JNU campus on Sunday night, alleging that the violent miscreants had illegally and with a common intention decided to riot inside the campus and intentionally destroyed University property. Around 40-50 unknown people had gathered at Periyar hostel, among whom some had worn muffler around their face and were carrying sticks in their hand, reads the Delhi Police FIR which was registered on January 6.



According to the FIR, these people got into a tussle with some students who were present near the Periyar hostel complex. The miscreants then allegedly also started breaking University property. At this time, a few police officers reached the hostel and seeing the uniformed officers, the miscreants fled from the spot. At this time, JNU admin sent a letter to Delhi Police requesting them to maintain law and order inside the campus.

The Delhi Police then entered the campus and tried to control the situation. By this time, several PCR calls were received with reports of a massive fights breaking out inside the campus. Around 7 pm, an inspector got input that some goons had entered Sabarmati hostel and started beating up students there and destroying hostel property. The police team then reached the hostel and claimed to see around 50-60 goons with sticks and weapons in their hands.

The police then used the PA system of the hostel to disperse the goons and stop them from destroying University property but despite warning they continued their onslaught inside Sabarmati hostel and then ran away from the spot. Some students were injured during the incident and were immediately rushed to different hospitals in the area, claimed police.