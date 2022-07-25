Masked men rob liquor outlet in Ggm
gurugram: Two masked men allegedly held three employees of a liquor outlet at gunpoint and fled away with cash, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at the outlet located in Bakhtawar Chowk here on Friday night, they said.
A CCTV camera footage shows the men barging into the crowded oulet at around 11 pm. They open fire and also attack a salesman with pistol butt.
"After entering the outlet, they took all three salesmen, including me, on gunpoint and asked to hand them over all the cash. When I resisted, one of them hit me on my chest with the pistol butt. They then fled with the entire cash," salesman Ashok Kumar said in his complaint.
Police said an FIR has been registered against unknown people under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
"We are exploring the CCTV footage and got some vital clues about the robbers. They will be nabbed soon," ACP Yashwant Yadav said.
