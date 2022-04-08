Masked men roam Dadri streets, break into homes - police launch probe

Gautam Buddh Nagar: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have launched searches after over half a dozen unidentified masked men were seen roaming on streets of Dadri's Gurjar colony on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The suspects, possibly carrying arms, could be seen peeping into the houses and walking on streets.



As per local residents, nearly eight to ten miscreants were seen at various spots in the locality and remained into the area for nearly three hours late in night. Locals said that they tried to break into some houses and also locked couple of houses from outside when they failed to enter.

At around 2 am, they were captured by a CCTV camera in the area when around five men tried to break into a house. Police said that a compliant has been lodged in connection with the incident and probe is on.

"On the basis of complaint lodged by one of the residents of area, a case under India Penal Code sections 452 (house tress-passing), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against seven to eight unidentified men," said Dinesh Malik, a senior police officer of Dadri police station.

"Looking into the CCTV footage, it is not clear what these people are carrying in their hands. However, we have launched searches and have formed teams who scanning the CCTV footage captured by other cameras in the area. As of now, we cannot ascertain if these men have come to commit robbery or wanted to target a particular house under rivalry. CCTV footage shows that they had gathered near a single house and were doing some activities. We are investigating the case and have increased police patrolling in the area" Malik added.