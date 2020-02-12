Masked man loots Rs 1.5L from bank, held

NEW DELHI: A masked man who looted Rs 1.5 lakh from Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) in Tilak Nagar on Wednesday has been arrested.



"Accused Pankaj Narang who is a resident of Tilak Nagar was arrested from his home. Scooty used in the crime and money looted is recovered from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is in progress." Said the DCP West, Deepak Purohit.

The incident was captured in the CCTV where a man is seen walking inside the bank, then walking behind the security guard and then suddenly overpowering him holding him by his neck before snatching his weapon.

The man then points the gun at the bank employees taking them hostage for some time and asking for cash available in the bank. "At about 10:30 am PCR call was received at Tilak Nagar about robbery at Oriental Bank of Commerce in Tilak Nagar. After police teams reached the spot it came to the knowledge that after the bank opened in the morning for its regular business, one man having a mask at his face, wearing a black jacket, blue trousers and a blue cap entered the bank premises at about 10:20 am and overpowered the security guard,"

said Deepak Purohit, DCP West Delhi.

Subsequently, he demanded money from the bank staffer, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter. After which he fled from the spot on a scooty. "A Case under robbery is being registered at Tilak Nagar and a massive manhunt launched to catch the culprit. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case," the officer said.

Cops are also looking if anyone from the bank is involved in the robbery and has passed on the information about the bank and the cash details. The cops denied that any customer from the bank has been robbed.