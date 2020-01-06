Masked 'ABVP' men brutally attack students...

JNU Admin has called the police to maintain order. Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants," said the statement from the Registrar.



By 11 pm there were hundreds of police personnel with riot gear inside the campus. Special CP law and order South R S Krishna briefed his staff about deployment strategies around 10:25 pm. The streetlights around JNU were turned back on around 11 pm.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Human Resource Development sought a report from the University administration on the happenings and Home Minister Amit Shah also met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure that the law and order situation was maintained.

Meanwhile, the ABVP claimed that the clashes broke out when students protesting the fee hike allegedly disturbed their peaceful protest. ABVP president Durgesh Kumar claimed that ABVP members were protesting the recent cutting off of the internet on the campus by masked miscreants, which had affected the registration process for semester exams.

The JNUSU has however claimed that a call was made to gather at Sabarmati T-Point against the continuous violence in JNU, which was joined by JNU Teachers' Association call for Peace March from Sabarmati Dhaba. "Teachers were also beaten up by the mob," said Udita, a PhD student. According to the numerous students, police and security guards present inside the campus didn't do anything. "The police is acting like a bystander, while the mob continues to do whatever they feel like," said another student.

According to JNUSU vice president who said that ABVP in "police presence" is moving around with lathis, rods, and hammers, with their face covered in masks. "ABVP has formed a mob of goons from outside JNU. They are going room to room with sticks, stones, and acid. The mob also entered the girls hostel as well," he added.

Meanwhile, outside the North Gate, the ABVP supporters singled out a student and beat him up. When the police dispersed the crowd, the student ran away but was caught by one of the supporters who pinned him to a bus and beat him up. The police were standing outside the gate.

By 10 pm people asking for police action and condemning the ABVP violence gathered outside the North gate as extra police were deployed from the South District. Added to this, were ABVP supporters who started chanting slogans to counter the chants of the students who were asking for police action against ABVP supporters.

There was also a call for people to assemble at the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO to protests against the alleged police inaction and violence in the JNU campus.