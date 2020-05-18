Marshals may ride in train when Metro finally resumes

New Delhi: As and when the Delhi Metro services finally resume, it is likely that trains will have marshals inside, increased Metro coaches and higher frequency of trains during peak hours.



According to sources, Delhi Police have recently prepared a report related to maintaining social distancing norms. "Strategies may be formulated to handle the movement of people working in unorganised sectors too. It needs to be anticipated and tactfully by devising suitable ways and means," reads the report.

It further reads, "The adequate number of marshals, home guards, civil defense personnel and volunteers provided by NGOs and Civil Society may be deployed onboard Metros and buses to ensure social distancing. The frequency of buses and Metro services may be increased especially during peak hours. Increase in the number of Metro coaches may be considered too."

According to the report, "Undertakings may be considered to be had from the stakeholders to the effect that they have been explained clearly all aspects and that they shall be held responsible for maintenance of social distancing and other protocols of hygiene and sanitisation." The report added that for maintaining social distancing at bus stops, Metro and train stations,

airports, well-defined circles at gaps of two yards be marked on the ground, for the

people to stand while waiting for their turn.

"Such markings may be made on the platforms of metros, train stations, check-in counters, security check and boarding areas at the airport also. All the field staff should be continuously briefed about the guidelines issued in the context so that there is no confusion in their minds. Clear instructions may be printed in English and Hindi for the staff," reads the report.