Markets take a hit as people decide to give Holi a break

New Delhi: As Holi is just round the corner and the threat of Coronavirus has increased, shops in the national Capital are witnessing a deserted look. Instead of buying colours and balloons, demand for hand sanitizers and mask is on the rise. There were at least 10 shops in the North-East area, where the sanitizers were out of stock. "I visited 35 shops near Sukhdev Vihar area, but didn't find any sanitizer," said a resident.



With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top political leaders announcing they will not be a part of any "Holi milan" gathering, the citizens have also decided to do the same. "I think the threat of the virus is more. We have been watching all the deaths it has caused world over. It is better to avoid a public gathering," said Neha a resident of Khajuri Khas.

The announcements came in line with expert advice for people to reduce mass events to check the coronavirus spread. With less than a week left for the festival of colours, Delhi's big wholesale markets, including Sadar Bazaar, are quiet even as there is no scarcity of colours and pichkaris.

Meanwhile, the United Residents' Joint Action (URJA), the apex body of Delhi's RWAs, has advised all its members not to hold public engagements or "Holi milan" programmes. Several RWAs, apartment owners' associations, traders' bodies and social groups in Delhi-NCR have already decided to cancel Holi Milan programmes and request residents to avoid large gatherings. Many are holding meetings to take a call on cancellation of these events.