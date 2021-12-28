Markets swelling, traders fear curbs

New Delhi: India o With the COVID-19 positivity rate going beyond 0.5 per cent in Delhi on Sunday and a steady rise in the number of Omicron cases, the traders of the city are worried as they fear that their establishments may be shut under a "yellow" alert, if announced by the government in the coming days.



And even as the increasing crowds at city markets roused some hope for these traders, locations such as Sarojini Nagar market, Chandni Chowk and many others are now seeing a rush of people who care little for Covid-appropriate behaviour amid the festivities.

The business fraternity of the national capital is in a state of panic as it urged the Delhi government on Monday to consider two other indicators as well — the number of fresh coronavirus cases and that of the oxygen beds occupied —before announcing a "yellow" alert. Brijesh Goyal, the chairman of the CTI, an umbrella body of traders from different industries, said if the positivity rate goes beyond 0.5 per cent on Monday too, then the GRAP is likely to kick in, under which many restrictions will be imposed in Delhi's markets and business establishments.

"Many activities and businesses will stop as soon as the yellow alert is issued. We have written a letter to the DDMA and requested it that the GRAP yellow alert should be applicable only when 1,500 coronavirus cases are reported in Delhi.

"We have also requested the DDMA to consider the condition of traders before imposing any restrictions under the GRAP," Goyal said. He said according to medical experts, though the number of Covid cases is increasing in the city, it is in a controlled condition currently.

However, even as the cases keep rising, marketplaces in the city are swelling with crowds every day and authorities are trying their best to ensure that most people follow the prescribed guidelines. Kamla Nagar Market Association president Nitin Gupta said instead of shutting shops, the authorities should focus more on crowd management and enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour. He said the huge crowds seen at markets are mostly due to the "illegal" roadside vendors.