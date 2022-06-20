Markets revamp initiative instils hope in shopkeepers

New Delhi: The Delhi government's decision to revamp Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets and rebrand them as shopping hotspots has instilled a sense of optimism in the minds of traders and shopkeepers. With this sense of optimism runs parallely various ideas and understandings that the traders think need proper application.



Vipin Arora, a shopkeeper in Lajpat Nagar wants the government to focus on fundamental issues like cleanliness, beautification and ease of commute within the market for consumers. He said, "We dearly welcome this decision of Arvind Kejriwal ji. But I hope the government understands that there is a lot of work in hand which requires immediate attention."

Lajpat and Sarojini Nagar are markets that attract consumers from across the city. Identical thematically, both these markets are famous for affordable clothing products largely catering to the middle and lower income groups.

According to Ashok Randhawa, president Mini Market Association, Sarojini Nagar, the number of female consumers is much larger than the male ones. On the contrary the number of female washrooms built in the market are not enough to match the footfall.

He said, "The government needs to first provide these basic amenities, enough washrooms with a very clean ambience." He further added that the present condition of the washrooms is miserable, prompting buyers to cut on the time they wish to spend in the market. He said, "It also spoils the hygiene of our market space because of all that stink and dirt."

The shopkeepers of both the markets uniformly communicated that the web of over wires is one of the most problematic aspects of the market which needs to be solved primarily. According to them, the risk of the over wires catching fire and causing damage to property is immense among the stakeholders of the market. Thereafter the need to address unauthorised encroachments in market areas is prevalent very strongly. The shopkeepers also added that previously all kinds of redevelopment were about changing the tiles in the market, cleaning a corner or two and adding some colours to selective spaces. They assert strongly that this time the government needs to think beyond all that and present a plan that focuses on improving the core issues of both these markets.

Mukesh Sahini, a shopkeeper in Lajpat Nagar Market said that the government needs to run a self awareness drive among the shopkeepers and buyers both. He said, "There is a general lack of civic sense among people loitering around in the market area, it is very disappointing at times." He also said that the problem of drainage and parking in the market is very disturbing at times causing hindrances to buyers as well as shopkeepers. He further added, "You see the problems of our market area are multifold and I think even the government realizes this. We have given our consultations, now it is up to them what they make of it."

The shopkeepers collectively believe that the redevelopment and beautification of the market will gradually lead to an increase in the footfall of consumers. This, according to them, will help in increasing their businesses and allow them to re-employ all those people who were relieved of their jobs because of the pandemic and this shall be a win-win situation overall.