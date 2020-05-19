Markets prepare to open with several restrictions

New Delhi: Markets in Delhi prepare to open but with several restrictions. Some shops in Connaught Place, Janpath, Lajpat, and Khan Market opened on Monday to restock and prepare for the official opening in lockdown 4.0 in the Capital, as permitted according to orders issued by the Delhi government.



President of Khan Market Traders Association, Sanjeev Mehra said: "We want the entire market to open everyday without any odd-even scheme. Khan Market is a comparatively smaller market and we can maintain social distancing. We have deployed nursing staff at the entrance who will screen people and enforce use of hand sanitisers. We will also maintain a log book with contact numbers of each person who enters the market and ask them if they have tested positive before. The use of face mask and Arogya Setu app will be mandatory for everyone. We are asking the government to allow all shops to function each day."

Mehra added that there are 156 shops in total and till lockdown 3, Khan market had 35 stores functioning everyday, which included book stores, essential item sales through grocery stores, food delivery from restaurants and electronic shops selling fans and air coolers and optical shops.

One of the traders in Lajpat Nagar, on account of anonymity said: "Just the way the Chief Minister said that Delhi is prepared to handle increase in number of COVID-19 cases, we are ready to handle big crowds with proper social distancing."

In Connaught Place, most restaurants and book stores were functional throughout but some food joints have allowed people to come in and order take aways.

KFC and McDonalds have made arrangements to allow customers to queue up with social distancing and sanitisation but only for takeaways. Cash payments are not acceptable at any of the food joints however books stores are accepting all modes of payment. Clothing stores in CP opened up to clean the store and rearrange their products to welcome customers from Tuesday onwards.