March, FIRs and solidarity: Protests against CAA continue at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Peaceful protests at Shaheen Bagh continued on Sunday, with scores of people joining in a candlelight march, which started from Jamia Millia Islamia. Scores of people joined the march from Jamia to Shaheen Bagh, where many people switched on the torches of their phones and raised slogans.



Both Jamia and Shaheen Bagh have been witnessing peaceful protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC. Shaheen Bagh, meanwhile has been the epicenter of the protests against CAA and NRC as hundreds of women have been sitting on the roads every night since the protest started.

On Sunday, numerous artists came together to read poems and sing songs, with numerous people joining in. Meanwhile, an event in solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits were also held at Shaheen Bagh. The event was attended by prominent theatre artist MK Raina and Inder Salim. "In solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits. The brave women of Shaheen Bagh are raising their voice in support of Kashmir Pandits," said a supporter on Twitter.

Sunday is marked as the day when thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes and business in Kashmir, as a result of being targeted by JKLF and Islamist insurgents during late 1989 and early 1990. Most of them still, live as refugees in different part of India.

This came a day after a controversy broke out over a tweet by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri claiming the January 19 event at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh was aimed at celebrating the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against protesters for creating blockade in Shaheen Bagh.

"Since 35 days we've to take alternate routes causing us immense inconvenience. It's requested that an FIR be registered and blockade may be removed at once to get rid of this nuisance," it stated.