Many women and children injured in Hauz Rani protest

New Delhi: There were allegations of police high-handedness at the anti-CAA protest site in Hauz Rani where the protesters were protesting for many days sitting in Gandhi Park.



The protesters alleged that women protesters at Hauz Rani were brutally thrashed and lathi-charged by police while they were marching on roads in support of the Bharat bandh called by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

Meanwhile, DCP South, Atul Thakur said, "The protestors tried to block traffic at multiple locations and also infront of the hospital. Police personnel on duty showed extreme restraint."

Many women and children were injured in the incident. The injured protesters who were admitted to Madan Mohan Malviya hospital claimed that cops did use brutal force against them and even women and children were also not spared.

Immediately SoS messages were flashed by an organisation named Pinja Tod, which read, "Many women lying fainted here even though Max hospital is opposite since police have barricaded the entry, it's impossible to go out from here."

The area MLA Somnath Bharti tweeted, "Just received a message from Gandhi Park: Barbarous act of Delhi Police on women protesters severely injuring large number of them. I m reaching Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Malviya Nagar." A injured woman said, "The Police manhandled us and hit us on our legs and thighs. I have got injuries on my legs. This was serious assault as our protest was peaceful."

Another woman said, "The police started pushing the women protesters and it was a stampede like situation. They started beating us after forming a circle. This was uncalled for and many women and children were injured."

Soon SoS messages were flashed on social media and many people rushed to the hospital. The incident was reported after violence erupted in Maujpur in North-East Delhi on Sunday evening.