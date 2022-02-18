Many pvt schools yet to restart, govt to 'wait & watch'

New Delhi: Several private schools in the Capital have reopened following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order for Classes 9 to 12 after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic while some have chosen to ignore the order and continue to remain closed, with the Education Department saying that they want to wait for a few more days before stepping in.



Schools for Classes 9-12 were to reopen from February 7 and lower classes from February 14. Several private schools spread across the city are still working out modalities like consent of parents and transport availability.

The principal of a private school in Rajinder Nagar said that they have not started classes for nursery to class V as school buses are yet to resume services which in turn depends on the number of children who are willing to come. "Most parents are still fearful and are refusing to send their child to school. Operating school buses for few children is not workable hence we are waiting for more parents to give their consent," she said.

A senior government official on account of anonymity said that the government is taking the "wait and watch" method and hoping that the private schools resume all offline classes soon. But he added that if this continues, the education department will be compelled to take action in the matter.

This comes amid rallying calls to reopen the private schools from parents of younger children — kids who have been out of the classroom for almost two years now and some of whom have not even seen a physical classroom since they were enrolled.

The situation is getting more difficult for working parents, who have been trying to find other ways to supplement their children's education — either through tuition or putting in time themselves in addition to their work. A lot of these parents are significantly finding it difficult to get hold of transportation for their children. "Unless school buses start I cannot send my 8-year-old son Riju to Dilshad Garden from Green park," Sunita said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 739 new Covid cases and five more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent.