Many policemen killed didn't have valid driver's licence, insurance claims stuck

New Delhi: Delhi Police have informed senior officers that personnel, who have died due to road accidents, were not having valid driving licences and it may lead to disputes during the settlement of financial claims.



One Special Commissioner of Police, through a circular, told officers that the perusal of accidental death cases pending with Axis bank and insurance agencies have revealed that Delhi Police personnel who have died in accident cases do not have valid driving licences with them and have not submitted clear nomination forms in their service records which leads to disputes, court cases, during the settlement of claims after the death of personnel.

"Due to this carelessness and negligence on the part of a serving person, the dependent(s), the family suffers for years after his/her death and also sometimes results in rejection of claims by the banks and insurance agencies leaving the family without receiving any compensation," the circular read

As per Delhi Police, every police personnel is responsible for the welfare of his, her family, dependents in the first case, hence each police personnel should complete all the legalities well in time. "All DCPs, districts, units were directed to ensure that every police personnel who drives any vehicle either in the city or in his/her village, must have a proper driving license," the circular read.

Secondly, every police personnel should submit a clear and proper nomination form by updating his or her service book and also submit the same with the insurance agency and banks immediately. "The service record of each personnel along with his mobile number should be updated. The circular should be brought to the notice of every individual personnel in districts, units and a compliance report must be sent".

Earlier this year, the Delhi Police have increased the insurance cover for police personnel, raising it from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 78 lakh in case of accidental deaths and Rs 5 lakh to Rs 28 lakh for those who died a natural death.

Delhi Police had lost 231 of its personnel due to natural deaths, 44 to accidental deaths and 14 to suicides.