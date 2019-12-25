'Many leaders join AAP'

New Delhi: Prominent leaders from various political parties joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and leader Dilip Pandey on Wednesday. The AAP has been continuously expanding ahead of the Vidhan Sabha election.

Sanjay Singh said, "It is a matter of immense joy that the AAP is continuously expanding. People from every corner of India, political parties and organisations are joining the AAP. The work of Arvind Kejriwal government is getting discussed everywhere and more people are getting influenced by the AAP's governance model. Today I welcome all these leaders to AAP who will help us become stronger."

"Not only from political parties but also people from various social organisations are now joining the AAP," said Singh.

Dr Ritu Singh, who has worked for the teachers of Delhi university and a member of Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samity joined AAP on Wednesday. Dr Singh is a member of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana's committee, a member of SC/ST Welfare Board and a professor at Daulatharam College.

Among the names of the new party members are, Virender Kumar Sharma (President, Delhi Vidyarthi Guardian Welfare Association), Ved Prakash Sharma (President, Adarsh Market Association, Shahdara), Anshul Kaushik (Journalist), Rajkumar Prajapati (Former General Secretary from Rohtas Municipal Assembly), Ishwar Goyal (Executive Member, Adarsh Market Association Shahdara), Rajinder Kumar (former assembly poll candidate, Sadar Bazar, BSP), Rajiv Khera (Congress leader from Mukherjee Nagar constituency of Timarpur Assembly).