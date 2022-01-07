Many EDMC councillors test +; DDA cancels offline meetings

New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases surge yet again, Delhi's municipal bodies have started taking preventative measures to protect citizens and employees from getting infected by the new variant.

Even as several East Delhi councillors start testing positive for the virus, the East MCD issued a notice to employees on Wednesday: "The EDMC(HQ) and all the Zonal Offices will be open to render only the essential services like Sanitation/Health/Public Health/A&C deptt. etc, with bare minimum and manageable staff. However, all other HOD will attend the office as per requirement and officials and employees would continue to work from home...The DCs of the concerned Zones will ensure the functioning of these essential services through a proper roster and preference shall be given to deploy the officials residing in the vicinity of their office."

North MCD shifted its special Standing Committee to finalise Revised Budget Estimates for the year 2021-2022 and Budget Estimates for the year 2022-2023 online on Thursday. Both South and North MCD have not issued any guidelines yet but are expected to follow East MCD's protocol as per officials.

DDA has also issued guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19 by suspending all offline public hearings in DDA offices with immediate effect till further notice. Citizens

will be required to take prior online appointments from concerned officers.