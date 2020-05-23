Many clerics and Imams urge Muslims to offer Eid Namaz at home

new delhi: Five-year-old Ruksaar and her 7-year-old brother Hamza might not be able to go to offer Eid Namaz with their father to the Eidgah this year. The children might offer Namaz from home missing the big courtyard of Jama Masjid in Delhi.



This year not many would visit each other and no embracing between men would be seen as COVID-19 seems to have eaten all the excitement of the whole celebration.

Many clerics and Imams have urged Muslims to offer Eid Namaz at home as the mosque would be closed for the general public.

Only a few including the Imams and caretakers would be offering Namaz inside the mosque. The khutba (sermon) would be delivered through loud speakers and the Muslims would follow the prayers at home.

"It would be a quiet

affair. Only a few would be inside the mosques to offer Eid Namaz. Muslims would be offering Namaz from home. It is the need of the hour," Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam Jama Masjid told the Millennium Post.

In a message, Fatehpuri masjid Shahi Imam Mufti Mukarram has also urged Muslims not to venture outside unnecessarily and observe Eid Namaz from home.

On the day of Alvida Juma, ( Last Friday before the end of Ramzan) the mosques in Delhi were seen empty with only a few offering Namaz from inside the mosque premises.

The Darul Uloom Deoband, the prestigious Islamic seminary has appealed to Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home and also stay at home urging the festival due to the Cornonavirus lockdown.

Many are sending online Zakat (alms giving to the needy) and many have formed small WhatsApp groups whose purpose is to help the poor and the needy in this festival.