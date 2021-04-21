Many b/w 18 & 45 say still skeptical about vaccine

New Delhi: The Central government's decision to open COVID-19 vaccination in the country to everyone above 18 years old seems to have elicited a mixed response from citizens in that age category. Skepticism regarding efficacy, transparency and pricing clashed with an eagerness to get the jab, if only to protect family members with serious health concerns instead of themselves.



Dr Shuchin Bajaj, who heads the Ujala-Cygnus hospitals, says, "This is a most welcome step. We had been advocating to the government for months that vaccination should be open to everyone, especially in big, cosmopolitan cities and crowded areas where the second wave has come like a tsunami." But he was quick to warn that like medicines, vaccines should not run out of stock.

Saumya (23), a Psychology student whose entire family, including chronically ill grandparents, had COVID-19 last year said that she is "skeptical of Covaxin but might get the Covishield vaccine later. My concern is for people who require the vaccine more than me. I am privileged and I can afford it. But with pricing left to the open market, what about people who are not in a place of privilege like me?"

Dr Bajaj adds: "The fact is that this vaccine will save the government trillions in healthcare costs, hospital bed costs, mortality and morbidity. The government should not think that it is incurring a cost, it is actually saving much more by vaccinating the entire population".

Law Student Nadia Ahmed (24) has her doubts regarding the way both vaccines passed their trials, but will definitely get vaccinated because her mother is immunocompromised (chronic heart condition) and will not be able to take the vaccine as she is on anticoagulants.

Content developer Kopal Sinha (22), says that while getting vaccinated is the best precaution to take considering the situation, "Covaxin's hasty approval without publishing their trial results doesn't incite a lot of faith. I would have preferred being able to take the Pfizer vaccine, but that is unlikely to make its way to India. I do trust Covishield a little more, but the issue with the blood clots is a bit worrying."

Meanwhile, IT employee Tanya Kanojia (24) said that she will definitely not get vaccinated and even encourage her family to avoid the same.

Dr Bajaj also urged youth to get themselves vaccinated. "Last year, the percentage of children affected by COVID-19 was less than 1 per cent of all patients. Mostly the elderly and the frail ended up in hospitals. This time unfortunately, the strain has attacked the younger population more, with more than 10 per cent cases being children and the young also affected badly and showing severe symptoms".