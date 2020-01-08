Manoj Tiwari 'making fun' of public by promising 5 times subsidy: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.



He said that Tiwari is "making fun" of the public by promising to give five times the subsidy than the AAP government if elected in the upcoming assembly elections due on February 8, in the national Capital.

Tiwari on Monday had promised to give residents five times more benefits than what the AAP-led Delhi government is giving. Responding to Tiwari's poll promise, Kejriwal asked him to implement these subsidies first in BJP-ruled states.

The BJP in a statement had said it has "fulfilled" its election promise regarding regularisation of unauthorised colonies, made during the assembly elections in 2015, as the Centre has started the process of ownership rights to residents of 1,731

colonies.

Tiwari said, "We will not stop the subsidy people are getting in water and power. We will not only give more subsidies but also ensure that people get clean drinking water in their homes. Currently, people are getting poisonous water. We will give 25,000 litres of free water. We will also ensure that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) doesn't suffer any

loss."

He added, "We will give five times more benefits then what the Arvind Kejriwal government is promising. In fact, whatever we promise, will be for 60 months (five years) and not for just two-three

months."

Kejriwal in a tweet responded, "Five times more subsidy. Meaning? Instead of 200 units you will give 1000 units free. Instead of 20 thousand litres, 1 lakh litres of water will be given free? You are making fun of the public with such promises. Implement it before Delhi elections in any one BJP ruled

state?"