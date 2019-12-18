Manish Sisodia writes to FM demanding increase in Delhi's share in central taxes

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanding increase in Delhi's share in central taxes, normal central assistance and complete funding of centrally-sponsored schemes, among others.



In the letter written on Tuesday, Sisodia, who is also the Delhi finance minister, said that in order to tackle the issue of air pollution in the national capital, the Centre needs to augment financial assistance to neighbouring states.

He requested Sitharaman to allocate to the Delhi government its "legitimate share" of about Rs 3,202 crore in ad hoc settlement of unsettled Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) in the current year itself. The deputy chief minister said the normal central assistance was Rs 370 crore in 2000-01, and after 18 years it was still Rs 472 crore, as allocated in the 2019-20 Union Budget even though the Delhi government's expenditure on various schemes has increased by over eight times.

About the share in central taxes, Sisodia said, "The Government of NCT of Delhi is only getting grants in lieu of share in central taxes and that too has been kept stagnant at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02 while all other states get an enhanced share in central taxes years."

Sisodia also demanded financial support to local bodies. He said the local bodies of Delhi should be given their proper dues and financial support. The Delhi government has recently accepted recommendations of fifth Delhi Finance Commission, the deputy chief minister said, adding that accordingly Rs 4,179 crore devolved in the year 2018-19 and Rs 4,575 crore has been kept for the local bodies in the 2019-20 Budget Estimates.

"Hence, the local bodies of Delhi should be given adequate grants as in the case of other states," Sisodia said.