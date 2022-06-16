Manish Sisodia interacts with residents of Rajinder Nagar
New Delhi: The people of Rajinder Nagar should elect a leader who would encourage development, not the one who would hinder the works of public interest, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said while addressing the people in the area.
He urged the people of Rajinder Nagar to choose the AAP's honest and dedicated candidate Durgesh Pathak on June 23.
"This time people of Rajinder Nagar should use their vote to choose to increase the pace of development of Delhi," he said.
The Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, splendid work has been done to improve
education, health, electricity, water, and basic infrastructure. To give momentum to such development works in Rajinder Nagar too, people should vote for Kejriwal's politics of honesty and development.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Trains torched, internet shut down as stirs rock India16 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Govt rejects criticism against Agnipath; issues clarification16 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
No illegal bulldozing, SC tells Yogi govt16 Jun 2022 7:17 PM GMT
'89% of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid'16 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Law to reward person sending pics of wrongly parked vehicle in offing: ...16 Jun 2022 7:04 PM GMT