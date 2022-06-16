Manish Sisodia interacts with residents of Rajinder Nagar

New Delhi: The people of Rajinder Nagar should elect a leader who would encourage development, not the one who would hinder the works of public interest, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said while addressing the people in the area.



He urged the people of Rajinder Nagar to choose the AAP's honest and dedicated candidate Durgesh Pathak on June 23.

"This time people of Rajinder Nagar should use their vote to choose to increase the pace of development of Delhi," he said.

The Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, splendid work has been done to improve

education, health, electricity, water, and basic infrastructure. To give momentum to such development works in Rajinder Nagar too, people should vote for Kejriwal's politics of honesty and development.