Manish Sisodia felicitates Delhi govt school students

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia felicitated students from Delhi government schools who had taken up vocational subjects in Class 12 boards and excelled in it scoring 90 per cent and above.



Sisodia who is also the state's Education Minister said that it was necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses. "These courses provide excellent employment and business opportunities yet they are looked down upon. You should be proud of your achievements," he told the students.

The Minister added that these courses will be linked with degrees in Delhi's Skills and Entrepreneurship University. He said, "Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly. This change in the perception will greatly benefit the students"

Sisodia also said that the objective of the university is to make vocational courses practical, respectable and employment-oriented.

An SKV student, Ekta Sharma, who scored 97 percent in her Class 12 boards studied beauty and wellness, and textile design. She said, "When I took the vocational subjects, everyone used to make fun of me. Now these same people are congratulating me on my grades and receiving an invitation from the Dy CM."