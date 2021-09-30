Mangu Singh's tenure as DMRC MD extended till March 31 next year

New Delhi: The government has extended the tenure of Mangu Singh as the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation till March 31, 2022, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

The extension comes amid the ongoing work on Ph-IV of the Delhi Metro network, as new construction and operations were severely hit earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns it had induced.

Singh's tenure as MD of DMRC began from January 1, 2012 after his predecessor E Sreedharan had handed over charge to him on December 31, 2011.

"The Govt. of NCT of Delhi, in accordance with the provisions of Article 130 of the Memorandum and Article of Association of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, and after obtaining concurrence of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India vide letter dated 28.09.2021 is pleased to extend the tenure of Shri Mangu Singh as Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited up to 31.03.2022," reads the order.