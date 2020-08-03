'Managing comorbidities like BP & sugar best immunity booster'

New Delhi: Given that COVID-19 can become fatal very quickly for high-risk patients with comorbidities, many experts have now said that the best way to manage the contagious disease was to ensure that a person controls his comorbid condition effectively. Some even say this could be the best way to boost their immune systems to protect themselves from severe consequences of COVID-19.



And given that data shows the most common comorbidities for COVID-19 patients are high blood pressure and diabetes — both of which are long-term illnesses — doctors have recommended patients to keep their conditions in check from early on.

Anil (58) had heart surgery last year. He has sugar and blood pressure issues and was infected with COVID-19 on July 5. "From the first week I was having fever and cough, but it was on the seventh day that my sugar went high, which is when my family got worried," he said.

Anil said he was not having breathing issues, but was feeling weak and that moving became difficult. "Our family doctor who works at a private hospital just told my family one thing - to keep my BP and sugar in check. The doctor said if I am able to control my sugar, I might not need to get admitted," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Kamna Kakkar, who works in a government hospital, said that the biggest immunity booster that a person can do is manage their comorbidities.

"Covid patients with uncontrolled diabetes land up in our ICU breathless, gasping for air. As soon as we manage their sugar levels strictly, many patients improve. Some, however, do not — especially those who have a history of neglecting their diabetes for years altogether," Dr Kakkar said.

Diabetic patients have increased morbidity and mortality rates and have been linked to more hospitalisation and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions. "A disease like diabetes or raised BP increases risk of having damaged kidneys, a weakened heart. Add corona to it and the double whammy can be fatal! Do you know why? Because corona isn't just a disease of lungs, it affects the kidneys and heart too," she added.

A senior doctor in a COVID ward at Safdarjung Hospital said that most of the patients admitted at the hospital had hypertension, BP or diabetes, which when controlled, the patient did not face much trouble. "It is true that patients who struggled to maintain their sugar or BP are the ones who are mostly on ventilators," he said.

Anil, who was also witnessing the same fate, took control of his sugar at the right time and did not need to be admitted to a hospital for COVID-19. The senior doctor at Safdarjung said he told his patients to manage their sugar and keep checking it.

Delhi Chief Minister had also shared Dr Kakkar's recommendation on Twitter, asking people to follow this advice.