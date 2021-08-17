Man, woman set themselves on fire outside SC, rescued

New Delhi: A man and a woman set themselves ablaze outside the Supreme Court premises in the national capital on Monday before being rescued by cops and taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital with 70 per cent of burn injuries.



They have been identified as the residents of Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, the woman, a student from Varanasi had filed a rape case under IPC Section 376 against the Ghosi Lok Sabha MP Atul Rai from Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), a senior UP Police official confirmed to Millennium Post when contacted.

The incident took place in the afternoon (at around 12.20 pm) outside gate number D of the apex court after the duo forcefully tried to get into the premises.

Prima facie, the man and the woman poured kerosene oil on themselves before setting themselves ablaze, the police said.

Reportedly, they wanted to protest inside the court premises. The police team secured the spot soon after the incident.

Millennium Post also confirmed from the local UP Police officials that the 24-year-old woman, who accused the BSP MP, is facing an investigation for forgery.

A local court in Varanasi has issued a non-bailable warrant against her in the case based on a complaint filed by Atul Rai's brother Pawan Kumar. He alleged that the woman had forged documents to hide her date of birth.

Later, the police registered the FIR under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by personating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against her.

A video was doing rounds on the social media sites wherein both the man and the woman was seen running around after they set themselves on fire while a few policemen and bystanders were trying to douse the fire. Meanwhile, a few cops could also be seen pouring water on the woman-was engulfed in flames. Later she was seen falling on the ground as the fire subsided.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said a police team deployed at the spot rushed with blankets to save the man and the woman. The team managed to douse the fire and immediately took the victims to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.