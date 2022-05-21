Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd floor

Noida: A man and a woman, both in their late 20s, died after they allegedly jumped off a 22nd-floor apartment of a group housing society in Greater Noida (West) on Friday, police officials said. The incident took place around 4 pm in the society which falls under the Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, a senior official said.



Both the deceased were known to each other. The flat where the incident took place belonged to the man, while the woman had come there earlier in the day from her home in Ghaziabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

The reason behind their extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further probe in the case was being carried out, he said. The bodies were in the process of being sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed, the official added.