Man who threw wife off cliff breaks down after body found in Nainital

New Delhi: Soon after his wife's body was recovered, Rajesh Roy burst into tears in Nainital. The Delhi Police had arrested him after he said that he had taken his wife to Nainital to pushe her off a cliff. Police said he strangulated the woman and then threw her off the cliff.

Delhi Police on Sunday caught Roy after his wife went missing. Both of them had gone to Uttarakhand on June 11. As per police, from June 12, the woman's parents kept calling their daughter but her phone was switched off. Later, the deceased's parents moved an application under section 97 CrPC in the Dwarka Court.

Her parents claimed that their daughter was confined by her husband. The application was marked to sub-inspector Narender Singh. During the investigation, they caught Roy, who told investigators he pushed his wife from a cliff in Nainital.

Investigators, who are probing the murder, told Millennium Post on Saturday, last week, they took Roy to Nainital to look for the body. "In the last two days, we searched different areas in Nainital. Roy was not telling us the exact spot where he threw his wife. And also there were several ditches," an official said.

On Monday evening, the search was finally stopped when policemen, led by SHO (Dabri) Surender Sandhu, found the woman's body in the Tallital area of Nainital. "Roy was filled with guilt. He burst into tears after seeing his wife's body," an official privy to the probe said.

During the investigation, it was found that it was his first attempt to kill his wife. "He was presently unemployed," the official added. The second official said when Roy was caught he told them that his wife left somewhere without informing him. "A joint team interrogated him and then he finally spilled the beans and informed us about murder," the official said.

As reported by Millennium Post on July 26, he killed his wife after getting frustrated with the daily quarrel. Police earlier said a case under section 376 (rape) of IPC was registered in the year 2020 at Dabri police station against Roy. The complainant in the case was the woman (now deceased).

"During the investigation, he was arrested on August 8, 2020, and sent to judicial custody. Later, the accused was released on bail on October 19, 2020, as the victim gave an affidavit that they would marry each other and a charge sheet was filed by the investigating officer," an official said, adding that thereafter they married each other.