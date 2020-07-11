Man who duped Joint CP now cheats retd DU prof

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a cheater for duping a 73-year old retired professor from Delhi University. The accused, in the past, duped a Joint CP rank official from Delhi Police and another official working in LG House.

Police said that the accused identified as Vikas Jha was already in judicial custody in another case of cheating.

The complainant, a retired DU Professor, alleged that he received the bulk message with a web link which offers to redeem credit card points and provides cashback after which he uploaded his card details on the web-link attached in the bulk message. Following this Rs. 60,000 was deducted from his SBI Credit Card. DCP (North) Monika Bharadwaj said IP Address for the alleged transaction was analysed and during the investigation, the accused turns out to be the person who duped the elderly person.

During interrogation, Jha disclosed that he sent a link to a web domain from bulk messages to several persons for details like card number, CVV Number, date of expiry, MPIN, mail id and password. "He used the information uploaded by the victim on the dashboard of the web domain for the transaction on Amazon Pay. Accused further disclosed that he sold several gift cards online on Paxful.com. Accused also disclosed that he obtained activated SIM from Firozabad, UP which were KYC enabled also," police said. Last year he duped one Joint CP and LG house official.