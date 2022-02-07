Man wanted in murder case held from Ghazipur

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed an absconding accused from the Ghazipur Mandi area of East Delhi, police informed on Sunday. The accused was identified as 30-year-old Nazim Ali, a resident of Hapur of Uttar Pradesh. Police seized a single-shot pistol with 4 live cartridges from his possession at the time of apprehension, the officials said.



Cops said that Nazim was absconding for the last three months for his association with two criminal cases at Amar Colony police station in Southeast Delhi — one of shoot out resulting in the murder of an auto driver — occurred on the wee hours of November 1, 2021, and another of an arms act. Moreover, he was previously arrested in other cases in UP, DCP Special Cell Jasmeet Singh confirmed.

According to the senior cop, there was information in the Special Cell about the movements of the accused person, and the information in this regard was gathered and a sharp vigil was maintained on the movements of Nazim.

After forming a team and laying a trap he was nabbed on February 3 evening and

disarmed by the police. A case under the arms act was registered in this regard.

During the interrogation the accused further revealed his crime.