Man wanted in cases of cheating, forgery held

New delhi: A 37-year-old man, who was involved in 27 criminal cases in 12 states was arrested from Meerut. Police said he has impersonated a doctor and cheated countless people, including two ladies who he married. In the last eight years, he worked in 11 different hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, and took handsome salaries of around Rs 1.5 lakhs per month, posing as an MBBS, MD doctor.



Police identified the accused as Manish Kaul. He had escaped from Delhi Police third battalion custody in Mumbai in the year 2019. "Manish ordered some food from Swiggy. A trap was laid and Kaul was apprehended from a nursing home in Meerut," the official said. He committed crimes in

Delhi, Mumbai, Panchkula, Goa, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Jaipur, Kerala, Ambala and Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

Additional Commissioner Shibesh Singh said, in 2007, he came in contact with a lady school teacher of Patel Nagar in Central Delhi through a newspaper advertisement. He posed as a doctor and married her.

"However, his doctor wife soon found out about his activities got a case registered against him in the year 2018. ," the official said.